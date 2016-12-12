Nicole might have played it safe in black, but the Aussie actress added some interest with some midriff-baring cut outs in her Brandon Maxwell dress.
Getty images
She might have a new fringe, but no one was paying attention to Modern Family star Ariel's hair when she stepped onto the red carpet in a daring Uel Camilo dress.
Getty images
Her cut outs meant underwear wasn't an option, but the actress kept herself somewhat covered up in a sheer gown by Aussie designer Steven Khalil.
Getty images
She rarely puts a fashion foot wrong and Emma nailed it once again in this elegant Roland Mouret gown.
Getty images
It was all about beads, mesh and a flash of flesh for British actress Kate in her Reem Acra gown.
Getty images
Bucking the trend for black in a navy Solace London number, Mandy Moore kept it sexy but simple.
Getty images