News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Critics' Choice cut out couture trend

Critics Choice cut out couture trend

1/6 Nicole Kidman

Nicole might have played it safe in black, but the Aussie actress added some interest with some midriff-baring cut outs in her Brandon Maxwell dress.

Getty images

2/6 Ariel Winter

She might have a new fringe, but no one was paying attention to Modern Family star Ariel's hair when she stepped onto the red carpet in a daring Uel Camilo dress.

Getty images

3/6 Bella Thorne

Her cut outs meant underwear wasn't an option, but the actress kept herself somewhat covered up in a sheer gown by Aussie designer Steven Khalil.

Getty images

4/6 Emma Stone

She rarely puts a fashion foot wrong and Emma nailed it once again in this elegant Roland Mouret gown.

Getty images

5/6 Kate Beckinsale

It was all about beads, mesh and a flash of flesh for British actress Kate in her Reem Acra gown.

Getty images

6/6 Mandy Moore

Bucking the trend for black in a navy Solace London number, Mandy Moore kept it sexy but simple.

Getty images

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever