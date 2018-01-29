It's no secret that this dress put J Lo on the red carpet fashion map. People everywhere have been trying to emulate it for years but have failed miserably.
That same year, Gaga sat in the crowd looking like a magical ice queen, wearing a cute blazer matched with a massive spikey headpiece. We can't imagine the person sitting behind her was a fan.
She's the queen of dressing for the occasion and Nicki Minaj was all of us at the 2011 Grammys who love to plan our Halloween costumes months in advance. She was dressed head to toe in leopard print and worked the Cruella de Vil vibe.
Proving she still has what it takes to bring the shock factor, Madonna turned up at the 2015 Grammy Awards wearing a black beret, black leather thigh-high boots and bottomless pants.
In 2002, Alicia Keys looked more like was ready for an Arabian nights shindig than the Grammy Awards.
She's a legend of the music world so let's be honest, Bette Midler can wear whatever she wants. The songstress rocked this all metallic pant suit at the 2000 Grammys, showing off a bit of Midler midriff.
In 2016 Ciara showed off possibly the most amount of skin anyone can in a red carpet gown and she rocket it.
In 2009, singer M.I.A stood out on the red carpet by wearing this puffed out blue dress, matched with blue hi-top trainers.
She's known for her outrageous fashion choices and Lil Kim didn't let her fans down when she arrived at the 2002 Grammy's wearing red leather trousers, a cropped red leather jacket and holding a motorbike helmut.
Z LaLa is know for her outrageous fashion choices and at the 2016 Grammys she looked like she was caught in a web. The singer brought sex appeal to a gothic look and we loved it.
In 2010, Lady Gaga looked like a crystal princess is this frosty purple sculptured dress while holding a large spikey crystal in her hand.
Not one to be overshadowed on the red carpet, Katy Perry donned her angel wings in 2011 and bought a dress with a long enough train that nobody would even be able to stand in her shadow.
Bizarrely Nicki Minaj tured up at the 2012 Grammys on the arm of a priest, wearing a giant red cape. Was she stuck for a date?
Looking like she walked straight out of a video game, singer Sasha was the talk of the 2012 Grammys red carpet with her robotic metal arm.
Singer Joy Villa went for an extremely bright look of the red carpet, even showing off some skin with her dress being see-through in most parts.
In 2011, Gaga didn't let her fans down when she arrived on the red carpet stuffed into a giant egg. We still don't understand what was happening here.
Who could forget when Pharrell came out at the 2014 Grammy Awards waring this massive hat? While he may not have started a trend, it worked a treat for him.
Rihanna was every girl's dream Barbie at the 2015 Grammy Awards in this massive puffed-out pink gown.
As if her eye-popping dress wasn't enough to catch everyone's attention, singer Crystal Sierra wore bright red lippie and waved her hands in the air.
