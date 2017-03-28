Last week, Kate gave a speech wearing a ($1,976) £1,200 red gingham suit by Eponine London. This was the second time she had sported the look, first wearing it in March 2016.
Kate’s recent Parisian trip saw the Duchess in a full Chanel look. Obviously, her ensemble was mega expensive with the tweed coat costing $13,753 (£8350) and the Chanel logo belt totaling ($,1128) £685. Kate’s quilted Chanel bag was also pricey at ($4,940) £3,000.
Kate chose a $1,729 (£1,050) floral dress by Erdem for a work engagement with Prince William and Harry.
Kate’s go-to occasion designer Jenny Packham created this $4,117 (£2500) scarlet gown first worn in 2015 for a royal state banquet.
Kate’s duck egg Mulberry coat set her back £990. She paired the wool coat with a printed Dolce & Gabbana skirt costing $543 (£330).
Kate’s love of Alexander McQueen doesn’t come cheap. For a meeting with Team GB, the Duchess donned a poppy printed dress by the British label priced at over $4,117 (£2500).
One of the most expensive looks from Kate’s Canadian royal tour was this bottle green dress by Dolce & Gabbana. It cost an eye-watering $3,540 (£2150).
Kate owns both a red and black version of this sophisticated Preen dress. Both retailed for $1,638 (£995) each.
Kate’s gorgeous knitted Barbara Casasola dress caught the attention of style mavens everywhere. It should do for an almost $3,290 (£2000) price.
Kate’s stunning sequinned Jenny Packham gown has been spotted twice. First worn in 2011, the $4,900 (£3000) dress was later showed off in the summer of 2016.
Some of Kate’s most expensive dresses are by Italian duo Dolce & Gabbana. This romantic white lace design retailed for $ 5,682 (£3,450).
Kate was simply stunning in this royal blue Roland Mouret gown. The design cost a whopping £2095.
Kate chose British designer Emilia Wickstead for a large portion of her India tour wardrobe. $2,800 (£1,700) was the price of this particular white Marilyn Monroe-esque dress.
Kate’s favourite designer for fashion-forward looks is always Erdem. For a black tie gala, she donned an eye-catching floral design worth $2,500 (£1,600).
Kate has worn this $2,470 (£1,500) hot pink Mulberry coat on numerous occasions and has been commended for her recycling of expensive items.
