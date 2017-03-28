News

15 of Kate Middleton's most expensive outfits ever

1/15 March 23, 2017

Last week, Kate gave a speech wearing a ($1,976) £1,200 red gingham suit by Eponine London. This was the second time she had sported the look, first wearing it in March 2016.


Getty Images

2/15 March 18, 2017

Kate’s recent Parisian trip saw the Duchess in a full Chanel look. Obviously, her ensemble was mega expensive with the tweed coat costing $13,753 (£8350) and the Chanel logo belt totaling ($,1128) £685. Kate’s quilted Chanel bag was also pricey at ($4,940) £3,000.

Getty Images

3/15 January 17, 2017

Kate chose a $1,729 (£1,050) floral dress by Erdem for a work engagement with Prince William and Harry.

Getty Images

4/15 December 8, 2016

Kate’s go-to occasion designer Jenny Packham created this $4,117 (£2500) scarlet gown first worn in 2015 for a royal state banquet.

Getty Images

5/15 November 4 2016

Kate’s duck egg Mulberry coat set her back £990. She paired the wool coat with a printed Dolce & Gabbana skirt costing $543 (£330).

Getty Images

6/15 October 18, 2016

Kate’s love of Alexander McQueen doesn’t come cheap. For a meeting with Team GB, the Duchess donned a poppy printed dress by the British label priced at over $4,117 (£2500).

Getty Images

7/15 September 27, 2016

One of the most expensive looks from Kate’s Canadian royal tour was this bottle green dress by Dolce & Gabbana. It cost an eye-watering $3,540 (£2150).

Getty Images

8/15 September 26, 2016

Kate owns both a red and black version of this sophisticated Preen dress. Both retailed for $1,638 (£995) each.

Getty Images

9/15 July 6, 2016

Kate’s gorgeous knitted Barbara Casasola dress caught the attention of style mavens everywhere. It should do for an almost $3,290 (£2000) price.

Getty Images

10/15 June 22, 2016

Kate’s stunning sequinned Jenny Packham gown has been spotted twice. First worn in 2011, the $4,900 (£3000) dress was later showed off in the summer of 2016.

Getty Images

Some of Kate’s most expensive dresses are by Italian duo Dolce & Gabbana. This romantic white lace design retailed for $ 5,682 (£3,450).

Getty Images

12/15 June 9, 2016

Kate was simply stunning in this royal blue Roland Mouret gown. The design cost a whopping £2095.

Getty Images

13/15 April 11, 2016

Kate chose British designer Emilia Wickstead for a large portion of her India tour wardrobe. $2,800 (£1,700) was the price of this particular white Marilyn Monroe-esque dress.

Getty Images

14/15 October 27, 2015

Kate’s favourite designer for fashion-forward looks is always Erdem. For a black tie gala, she donned an eye-catching floral design worth $2,500 (£1,600).

Getty Images

15/15 March 27, 2015

Kate has worn this $2,470 (£1,500) hot pink Mulberry coat on numerous occasions and has been commended for her recycling of expensive items.

Getty Images

