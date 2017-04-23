Delta Goodrem dazzled on the 2004 Logies red carpet in this one shoulder black dress by Peter Morrissey.
Radio Dj Jackie O looked angelic at the 2005 Logies in this ankle-length white dress with feathered detailing on the bottom.
Home and Away stunner Ada Nicodemou wore this laced nude strapless gown to the 2006 Logies with a massive black belt around her waist.
In 2008 Sonia Kruger stopped crowds when she showed up in this long black velvet gown with a sheer one shoulder panel.
In 2009 Dannii Minogue showed off her incredible figure in this long, white bandeau dress. We're not too sure about those clunky silver heels though.
Megan Gale arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 2011 Logies ceremony looking every inch the top model in this crisp, white halterneck gown.
Ever the fashionista, Ruby Rose showed off her credentials at the 2010 Logies in this embellished playsuit and a cool pixie crop.
What better night to wear a stunning, glittering, ballgown than at the Logies? And Kate Richie did just that in 2012.
While most stars tend to stick to a black or white fashion palette on the red carpet, in 2013 Samara Weaving broke the mold and looked sensational in this daring red gown.
Red was definitely the colour in 2013 as model Laura Dundovic aslo stunned in this column red gown.
In 2014, Kylie Minogue floated onto the Logies red carpet in this slinky floor-length gown, complete with her signature cascading waves.
In 2014 Carrie Bickmore stepped up the style game at the Logies and arrived in this mesmerising Paolo Sebastian dress.
In 2015 Bec Judd was the belle of the ball in this bright pink J'Aton gown.
Dannii went for the plunge in 2015 in this glittering, black, sheer gown.
Jennifer Hawkins also wore a plunging gown at the 2015 Logies, featuring an extreme split.
In 2015, Carrie Bickmore was the talk of the red carpet when she arrived in this custom blue lace gown by Paul Vasileff.
In 2016 Carrie Bickmore was on all the best dressed lists yet again with this classy black Steven Khalil gown.
Delta stunned in this bridal-inspired Paolo Sebastian gown at the 2016 Logies.
Bec Judd was the belle of the ball in this J'Aton Couture ballgown at the 2016 Logies.
