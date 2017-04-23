News

Best dressed stars from Logies gone by

1/19 Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem dazzled on the 2004 Logies red carpet in this one shoulder black dress by Peter Morrissey.

Getty Images

2/19 Jackie O

Radio Dj Jackie O looked angelic at the 2005 Logies in this ankle-length white dress with feathered detailing on the bottom.

Getty Images

3/19 Ada Nicodemou

Home and Away stunner Ada Nicodemou wore this laced nude strapless gown to the 2006 Logies with a massive black belt around her waist.

Getty Images

4/19 Sonia Kruger

In 2008 Sonia Kruger stopped crowds when she showed up in this long black velvet gown with a sheer one shoulder panel.

Getty Images

5/19 Dannii Minogue

In 2009 Dannii Minogue showed off her incredible figure in this long, white bandeau dress. We're not too sure about those clunky silver heels though.

Getty Images

6/19 Megan Gale

Megan Gale arrives on the red carpet ahead of the 2011 Logies ceremony looking every inch the top model in this crisp, white halterneck gown.

Getty Images

7/19 Ruby Rose

Ever the fashionista, Ruby Rose showed off her credentials at the 2010 Logies in this embellished playsuit and a cool pixie crop.

Getty Images

8/19 Kate Richie

What better night to wear a stunning, glittering, ballgown than at the Logies? And Kate Richie did just that in 2012.

Getty Images

9/19 Samara Weaving

While most stars tend to stick to a black or white fashion palette on the red carpet, in 2013 Samara Weaving broke the mold and looked sensational in this daring red gown.

Getty Images

10/19 Laura Dundovic

Red was definitely the colour in 2013 as model Laura Dundovic aslo stunned in this column red gown.

Getty Images

11/19 Kylie Minogue

In 2014, Kylie Minogue floated onto the Logies red carpet in this slinky floor-length gown, complete with her signature cascading waves.

Getty Images

12/19 Carrie Bickmore

In 2014 Carrie Bickmore stepped up the style game at the Logies and arrived in this mesmerising Paolo Sebastian dress.

Getty Images

13/19 Bec Judd

In 2015 Bec Judd was the belle of the ball in this bright pink J'Aton gown.

Getty Images

14/19 Dannii Minogue

Dannii went for the plunge in 2015 in this glittering, black, sheer gown.

Getty Images

15/19 Jennifer Hawkins

Jennifer Hawkins also wore a plunging gown at the 2015 Logies, featuring an extreme split.

Getty Images

16/19 Carrie Bickmore

In 2015, Carrie Bickmore was the talk of the red carpet when she arrived in this custom blue lace gown by Paul Vasileff.

Getty Images

17/19 Carrie Bickmore

In 2016 Carrie Bickmore was on all the best dressed lists yet again with this classy black Steven Khalil gown.

Getty Images

18/19 Delta Goodrem

Delta stunned in this bridal-inspired Paolo Sebastian gown at the 2016 Logies.

Getty Images

19/19 Bec Judd

Bec Judd was the belle of the ball in this J'Aton Couture ballgown at the 2016 Logies.

Getty Images

