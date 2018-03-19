News

The most lavish royal wedding dresses in history

19 Mar 2018 15:00:52

1/12 Royal wedding

The royal wedding is just two months away and we're still wondering what dress Meghan Markle will choose to wear when she walks down the aisle to Prince Harry. Here are some of the most amazing dresses from previous royal weddings for inspiration.

Getty

2/12 Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton wore a breathtaking Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen dress at her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Getty Images

3/12 Kate Middleton

She changed into a second gown by the same designer later in the evening.

Getty

4/12 Diana

Lady Diana Spencer’s gown had 10,000 pearls and a 25-foot train at her wedding to Prince Charles.

Getty Images

5/12 Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth wore this intricate Norman Hartnell designed dress for her wedding to Prince Phillip 70 years ago.

Getty

6/12 Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly wore a long-sleeve gown made by costume designer Helen Roser for her wedding to Prince Rainier II of Monaco.

Getty Images

7/12 Sofia Hellqvist

Sofia Hellqvist wore an Ida Sjöstedt dress decorated with handmade lace when she wed Prince Carl Philip of Sweden.

Getty Images

8/12 Claire Lademacher

Claire Lademacher of Luxemburg married Prince Felix in an intricate Elie Saab gown with a 10-foot long train.

Getty Images

9/12 Marie-Chantal Miller

Marie-Chantal Miller walked the aisle in a custom-made Valentino peral-encrusted gown to say “I Do” to Prince Pavlos of Greece.

Getty Images

10/12 Letizia Ortiz

Letizia Ortiz chose a modern-collared gown with a 14-foot train for her wedding to Prince Felipe of Spain.


Getty Images

11/12 Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein

At her wedding to Prince Amedeo of Belgium, Elisabetta Rosboch von Wolkenstein wore a Valentino gown with a lace collar and sheer top.


Getty Images

12/12 Meghan Markle

The question now is what wedding dress will Meghan Markle wear?

USA Network

