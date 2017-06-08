Now 60 and looking just as fabulous, Candace mimicked everything from the tiny pink playsuit she was wearing back in 1979, to her steely gaze, and the lipstick-drawn bunny on her stomach.
The result is stunning, and Candace isn’t alone.
Seven Playboy models who graced the cover of the lad’s mag from the late 70s to early 90s have gotten back into their old outfits for a near-identical shoot.
Actress Cathy St. George recreated this one from 1981.
Lisa Matthews was a Playmate in the early 90s.
Photographers Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry did this series.
Charlotte Kemp looks amazing 35 years after this cover.
Renee Tenison has hardly aged since her 1990 shoot.
Kimberley Conrad married Hugh Hefner a year after taking this photo in 1988.
Actress Monique St. Pierre was 24 when she posed for this 1979 cover.
