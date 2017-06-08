News

Playboy models recreate covers decades later

Playboy

1/14 Candace Collins, 1979

Now 60 and looking just as fabulous, Candace mimicked everything from the tiny pink playsuit she was wearing back in 1979, to her steely gaze, and the lipstick-drawn bunny on her stomach.

Playboy

2/14 Candace Collins, 38 years later

The result is stunning, and Candace isn’t alone.

Playboy/Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry

3/14 Cathy St. George, 1981

Seven Playboy models who graced the cover of the lad’s mag from the late 70s to early 90s have gotten back into their old outfits for a near-identical shoot.

Playboy

4/14 Cathy St. George, 35 years later

Actress Cathy St. George recreated this one from 1981.

Playboy/Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry

5/14 Lisa Matthews, 1991

Lisa Matthews was a Playmate in the early 90s.

Playboy

6/14 Lisa Matthews, 26 years later

Photographers Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry did this series.

Playboy/Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry

7/14 Charlotte Kemp, 1983

Charlotte Kemp looks amazing 35 years after this cover.

Playboy

8/14 Charlotte Kemp, 35 years later

Playboy/Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry

9/14 Renee Tenison, 1990

Renee Tenison has hardly aged since her 1990 shoot.

Playboy

10/14 Renee Tenison, 27 years later

Playboy/Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry

11/14 Kimberley Conrad, 1988

Kimberley Conrad married Hugh Hefner a year after taking this photo in 1988.

Playboy

12/14 Kimberley Conrad, 28 years later

Playboy/Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry

13/14 Monique St. Pierre, 1979

Actress Monique St. Pierre was 24 when she posed for this 1979 cover.

Playboy

14/14 Monique St. Pierre, 38 years later

Playboy/Ben Miller and Ryan Lowry

