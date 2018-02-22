News

These Olympics figure skating costumes are seriously risqué

Gabriella Papadakis

1/5 Gabriella Papadakis

Gabriella Papadakis had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during her figure-skating routine with partner Guillaume Cizeron. Thankfully for her, she noticed pretty much straight away and carried on with her epic routine.

Getty Images

2/5 Kaetlyn Osmond

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond competed in the women's single skating short program of the figure skating in a daring black sequinned number. Her costume features a low-cut to and hundreds of glittering sequins.

Getty Images

3/5 Aiza Mambekova

Aiza Mambekova from Kazakhstan also wore a revealing dress when she took to the ice. It was completely split down the front, held by just a single piece of fabric at the end.

Getty Images

4/5 Yura Min

Yura Min's top was so risqué that as she was swirling and skating her way around the ice rink, she had to keep hoisting up the top so it wouldn't fall down.

Getty Images

5/5 Gabriella Papadakis

For her second routine of the Winter Olympics, Gabriella Papadakis once again suffered a wardrobe malfunction, with her dress flying open in the wind.

Getty Images

