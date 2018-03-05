It's Hollywood's night of nights and in no particular order, here are the top fan favourite celebs that slayed the red carpet.
Naturally, our Nic looked effortlessly elegant in a bold blue bowed Armani Privé dress, with Harry Winston jewellery and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Getty
Golden girl JLaw can do no wrong - and that includes her skintight metallic Dior that hugged every inch of her incredible figure.
Getty
Simple and chic with shoulder detail, 'Big Little Lies' star Laura stunned in a white Calvin Klein.
Getty
She prefers to keep a low profile, but not this Oscars for Jennifer who glowed in bold blue.
Getty
She's up for a top Best Actress gong and Aussie sweetheart Margot did us proud in a stunning Chanel column dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld.
Getty
'Wonder Woman' star Gal wowed fans in a gorgeous Givenchy dress, accessorising her look with an incredible Tiffany's necklace made up of more than 1000 diamonds.
Getty
She hasn't worked the Oscars red carpet since 2014, but Sandra hasn't lost her touch, looking luminous in black and gold Louis Vuitton.
Getty
It was a case of the sexier the better when it came to Taraji's custom Vera Wang gown. “Vera was like, ‘Let’s take it there!’ Wangy bangy, baby,'" the actress told ET!
Getty
She played tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King in 'Battle of the Sexes' and Emma proved she plays by no one's rulebook, rocking the red carpet in a red blazer (minus the bra) and black pants.
Getty
'I, Tonya' star Allison had all eyes of her in simple, chic Reem Acra.
Getty
It's a tough colour to pull off on the red carpet, but Zendaya shone in brown Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Bvlgari jewellery.
Getty
There was no chance of missing 'Baby Driver' actress Eiza Gonzalez in her canary yellow Ralph Lauren.
Getty