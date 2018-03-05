News

Top 12 Oscars 2018 gowns

Oscars 2018

1/12 Nicole Kidman

It's Hollywood's night of nights and in no particular order, here are the top fan favourite celebs that slayed the red carpet.
Naturally, our Nic looked effortlessly elegant in a bold blue bowed Armani Privé dress, with Harry Winston jewellery and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Getty

2/12 Jennifer Lawrence

Golden girl JLaw can do no wrong - and that includes her skintight metallic Dior that hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

Getty

3/12 Laura Dern

Simple and chic with shoulder detail, 'Big Little Lies' star Laura stunned in a white Calvin Klein.

Getty

4/12 Jennifer Garner

She prefers to keep a low profile, but not this Oscars for Jennifer who glowed in bold blue.

Getty

5/12 Margot Robbie

She's up for a top Best Actress gong and Aussie sweetheart Margot did us proud in a stunning Chanel column dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Getty

6/12 Gal Gadot

'Wonder Woman' star Gal wowed fans in a gorgeous Givenchy dress, accessorising her look with an incredible Tiffany's necklace made up of more than 1000 diamonds.

Getty

7/12 Sandra Bullock

She hasn't worked the Oscars red carpet since 2014, but Sandra hasn't lost her touch, looking luminous in black and gold Louis Vuitton.

Getty

8/12 Taraji. P Henson

It was a case of the sexier the better when it came to Taraji's custom Vera Wang gown. “Vera was like, ‘Let’s take it there!’ Wangy bangy, baby,'" the actress told ET!

Getty

9/12 Emma Stone

She played tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King in 'Battle of the Sexes' and Emma proved she plays by no one's rulebook, rocking the red carpet in a red blazer (minus the bra) and black pants.

Getty

10/12 Allison Janney

'I, Tonya' star Allison had all eyes of her in simple, chic Reem Acra.

Getty

11/12 Zendaya

It's a tough colour to pull off on the red carpet, but Zendaya shone in brown Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Bvlgari jewellery.

Getty

12/12 Eiza Gonzalez

There was no chance of missing 'Baby Driver' actress Eiza Gonzalez in her canary yellow Ralph Lauren.

Getty

