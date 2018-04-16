News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Coachella fashion

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
The surprising foods that stain your teeth

The surprising foods that stain your teeth

1/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Bloggers Erika Fox and Belle Azzure kicked off Coachella with epic festival outfits.

Getty Images

2/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

If in doubt, a tattoo-covered catsuit works a treat at Coachella.

Getty Images

3/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Weekend one of the desert event was all about flashing the flesh and we love it.

Getty Images

4/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Alessandra Ambrosio brought her model glamour to the festival.

Getty Images

5/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

This festival-goer gave us serious Cher from Clueless vibes in her high-heels white boots.

Getty Images

6/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

This woman showed off her abs in a white crop top and a pair of yellow patterned crop pants with a matching duster.

Getty Images

7/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Fringe, cowboy boots and white trainers were all on trend.

Getty Images

8/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

There is nowhere more appropriate to don double denim than at one of the biggest music festivals in the world - especially with a Gucci belt and white trainers.

Getty Images

9/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Did you even go to Coachella if you didn't take an outfit selfie in front of the ferris wheel?

Getty Images

10/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Festival-goers at Coachella proved belt bags are here to stay.

Getty Images

11/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

This duo made sure they wouldn't lose each other in the crowds by donning one of the whackiest and brilliant outfits of the weekend.

Getty Images

12/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

If you can't rock your favourite sheer dress at Coachella then when can you? We're adding this starry number to our basket right now.

Getty Images

13/13 All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Bandanas, white boots, crop top and sparkly trousers make for the ultimate festival ensemble.

Getty Images

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever