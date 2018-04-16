All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

Bloggers Erika Fox and Belle Azzure kicked off Coachella with epic festival outfits.
If in doubt, a tattoo-covered catsuit works a treat at Coachella.
Weekend one of the desert event was all about flashing the flesh and we love it.
Alessandra Ambrosio brought her model glamour to the festival.
This festival-goer gave us serious Cher from Clueless vibes in her high-heels white boots.
This woman showed off her abs in a white crop top and a pair of yellow patterned crop pants with a matching duster.
Fringe, cowboy boots and white trainers were all on trend.
There is nowhere more appropriate to don double denim than at one of the biggest music festivals in the world - especially with a Gucci belt and white trainers.
Did you even go to Coachella if you didn't take an outfit selfie in front of the ferris wheel?
Festival-goers at Coachella proved belt bags are here to stay.
This duo made sure they wouldn't lose each other in the crowds by donning one of the whackiest and brilliant outfits of the weekend.
If you can't rock your favourite sheer dress at Coachella then when can you? We're adding this starry number to our basket right now.
Bandanas, white boots, crop top and sparkly trousers make for the ultimate festival ensemble.
