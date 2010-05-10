News

Celebrity Style Spotlight: Fashion Focus

Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann and Melissa George

1/20 Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann and Melissa George

Model (and Isabella Rossellini's daughter) Elettra with Melissa George at the 30th Anniversary celebrating the David Yurman brand in New York.

Wire Images

2/20 Leighton Meester

'Gossip Girl' star Leighton Meester posing during a photocall in Madrid for shampoo brand Herbal Essences...

Wire Images

3/20 Leighton Meester

...Meester is currently the international ambassador for Herbal Essences.

Wire Images

4/20 Jean-Paul Gaultier

Designer Jean-Paul Gaultier posing in Paris during a fashion presentation called 'La Suite Elle'.

Wire Images

5/20 Charlotte and Mark Ronson

Designer Charlotte Ronson with her brother, DJ Mark, at the Charlotte Ronson & JC Penney Spring Cocktail Jam in Los Angeles.

Wire Images

6/20 Drea de Matteo

Actress Drea de Matteo ('The Sopranos', 'Desperate Housewives') was also at the Spring Cocktail Jam...

Wire Images

7/20 Jessica Lowndes

...along with TV actress Jessica Lowndes (who wore all black for the cocktail party).

Wire Images

8/20 Marisa Miller

Victoria's Secret model Maris Miller at the Charlotte Ronson event on the red carpet.

Wire Images

9/20 Mischa Barton

Actress Mischa Barton at the Charlotte Ronson & JC Penney Spring Cocktail Jam event.

Wire Images

10/20 Nicky Hilton

Nickh Hilton looking suitably attired at the Charlotte Ronson event.

Wire Images

11/20 Nikki Reed

'Twilight' star Nikki Reed opting for a side 'do at the Spring Cocktail Jam.

Wire Images

12/20 Emmy Rossum

An excited Emmy Rossum at the David Yurman event in New York.

Wire Images

13/20 Peaches Geldof

Peaches Geldof donned a red hat and white shirt for the Charlotte Ronson event.

Wire Images

14/20 David Yurman jewellery

A snapshot of some of the jewels on display at the David Yurman celebration.

Wire Images

15/20 Lauren Bush

Lauren Bush at the David Yurman event in New York.

Wire Images

16/20 Melissa George

Melissa George posing inside at the David Yurman function.

Wire Images

17/20 Michelle Trachtenberg

'Gossip Girl' star Michelle Trachtenberg trying on some earrings at the David Yurman event.

Wire Images

18/20 Michelle Trachtenberg, David Yurman and Emmy Rossum

Trachtenberg and Emmy Rossum posing with the designer David Yurman himself at the 30th Anniversary celebration.

Wire Images

19/20 Michelle Trachtenberg and Emmy Rossum

The two actresses have a laugh while checking out jewellery at the David Yurman event.

Wire Images

20/20 Tory Burch

Designer Tory Burch also attended the David Yurman gala.

Wire Images

