Motel, Australia’s Newest Wild Child of Style!

Already causing a commotion all over its UK homeland, Europe, the US, Japan and Australia, this cult brand has instantly become the must-have brand for fashionistas, musicians and celebrities alike.

Motel’s starry audience is the kooky but cool crew; Lily Allen, Florence and the Machine, Duffy, Little Boots, Peaches Geldof, The Ting Tings and Australia’s own Cassie Davis have all been papped wearing Motel

Motel is permeating the winter dullness with their intoxicating mix of punk, left field, retro and fun-filled ‘killer-style’ clothing

The summer collection is infused with Motel’s intrinsic eighties styling, a celebration of the cropped, the bright, the graphic, and the gloriously retro.

Prepare for a metamorphosis en masse; a glorious, rainbow of practical winter silhouettes are about to launch into Myer stores nationwide from April 2010.

Every piece has a history, each is special, and every garment is unique

Alongside Motel’s figure-fixing, quirky dresses, there are bodysuits, bodices, sweats, trousers, skirts and jumpsuits, with vintage inspired prints and cuts running throughout the range

