Rosemount Australian Fashion Week 2009: Arnsdorf

1/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Backstage

Models prepare backstage ahead of the Arnsdorf catwalk show

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

2/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

3/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

4/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

5/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 - Arnsdorf Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the Catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

6/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 - Arnsdorf Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the Catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

7/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Backstage

Models prepare backstage ahead of the Arnsdorf catwalk show

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

8/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Backstage

Models prepare backstage ahead of the Arnsdorf catwalk show

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

9/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Backstage

Models prepare backstage ahead of the Arnsdorf catwalk show

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

10/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Backstage

Models prepare backstage ahead of the Arnsdorf catwalk show

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

11/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

12/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

13/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

14/14 RAFW S/S 2009/10 Arnsdorf - Catwalk

A model showcases designs by Arnsdorf on the catwalk

Stefan Gosatti - Getty Images

