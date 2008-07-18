News

Gwyneth Paltrow's Sexy Reinvention

Gwyneth Paltrow

1/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth at the Cannes Film Festival

Sean Gallup/Getty Images May 2008

2/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth looks like a goddess at the Cannes Film Festival

rancois Durand/Getty Images May 2008

3/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

Legs to die for! Gwyneth at the London premiere of Iron Man.

Gareth Davies/Getty Images Apr 2008

4/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth's dress leaves little to the imagination

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Apr 2008

5/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

She's bringing sexy back at the Hollywood premiere of Iron Man

Kevin Winter/Getty Images May 2008

6/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth looks positively elegant at the Two Lovers' Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Sean Gallup/Getty Images May 2008

7/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth is pretty in pink at the Breast Canceer Foundation's Hottest Pink Party

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Apr 2008

8/8 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth looks stunning with minimal makeup.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG Feb 2008

