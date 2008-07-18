News

Kate Hudson: Casually Chic

Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong

1/12 Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong

Kate and Lance enjoy a casual drink at the Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat. Kate combines casual jeans with a glittery tank, oversized handbag and chunky bangles. Lance sports his "Live Strong" wristband.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com Jul 2008

2/12 Kate Hudson

Kate leaves the jeans at home and opts for a pretty feminine dress.

James Devaney/WireImage.com Feb 2008

3/12 Kate Hudson

Kate looks like she just stepped off the beach in this cute mini dress and white stilettos.

Larry Marano/Getty Images Mar 2008

4/12 Kate Hudson

Kate even manages to look lovely in her running gear. How does she do it?

James Devaney/WireImage.com Jun 2008

5/12 Kate Hudson

Kate simplifies her look with a cute hat.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Aug 2005

6/12 Kate Hudson

Kate works casually chic to perfection whilst out and about in Manhattan

James Devaney/WireImage.com Aug 2005

7/12 Kate Hudson

On a trip Down Under with then-beau Matthew McConaughey, Kate combines an eye-catching jacket with jeans and a casual top.

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images Jul 2006

8/12 Kate Hudson

Kate proves that red carpet doesn't go hand-in-hand with evening gowns. She's ready to hit the beach in a summer dress and wedge heels after the 2006 MTV Movie Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jun 2006

9/12 Kate Hudson

On a chilly night in London Kate finishes her look with a bright scarf and knee-high boots.

David Westing/Getty Images Mar 2006

10/12 Kate Hudson

Kate looks right at home lounging at the beach. She tops off her beach babe look with a scarf and gold bangles.

UNIVERSAL / THE KOBAL COLLECTION 2006

11/12 Kate Hudson

Casual beachy locks, jeans, and a cute waistcoat... Kate's casually chic look never fails!

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Jul 2006

12/12 Kate Hudson

On location for the filming of her upcoming film, Bride Wars.

James Devaney/WireImage.com Mar 2008

