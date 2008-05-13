News

Look At My Leggings

Eva Longoria

1/10 Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria elevates her tiny frame with leggings to elongate her legs.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2/10 Victoria Beckham

A tight, head-to-toe look in black is too reminiscent of Sandy from Grease. You better shape up if you want to wear leggings as pants, like Victoria Beckham does!

Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Chanel

3/10 Diane Kruger

Leggings paired with boots lengthen the legs, as seen here on Diane Kruger.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

4/10 Sienna Miller

Leggings come in handy when your dress is too short. Just ask Sienna Miller.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Calvin Klein

5/10 Lindsay Lohan

Leggings have become a staple of Lindsay Lohan's wardrobe. She loves them so much that she has even designed her own range of them.

Junko Kimura/Getty Images for Showroom Seven

6/10 Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra enlisted the leggings for her 'casual chic' look.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

7/10 Kate Moss

Kate Moss was one of the leggings fiends who brought them back into fashion.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

8/10 Zoe Kravitz

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz, Zoe, amps up her rock chick look with torn leggings.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

9/10 Kate Bosworth

Leggings are great for keeping you warm when you want to wear a dress, as Kate Bosworth shows.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

10/10 Chloe Sevigny

Wearing leggings as pants is a hard look to pull off, but if you have Chloe Sevigny's figure, no crimes against fashion will be committed.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

