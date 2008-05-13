Eva Longoria elevates her tiny frame with leggings to elongate her legs.
A tight, head-to-toe look in black is too reminiscent of Sandy from Grease. You better shape up if you want to wear leggings as pants, like Victoria Beckham does!
Leggings paired with boots lengthen the legs, as seen here on Diane Kruger.
Leggings come in handy when your dress is too short. Just ask Sienna Miller.
Leggings have become a staple of Lindsay Lohan's wardrobe. She loves them so much that she has even designed her own range of them.
Carmen Electra enlisted the leggings for her 'casual chic' look.
Kate Moss was one of the leggings fiends who brought them back into fashion.
The daughter of Lenny Kravitz, Zoe, amps up her rock chick look with torn leggings.
Leggings are great for keeping you warm when you want to wear a dress, as Kate Bosworth shows.
Wearing leggings as pants is a hard look to pull off, but if you have Chloe Sevigny's figure, no crimes against fashion will be committed.
