Angelina Jolie looks a vision in yellow at the the 60th International Cannes Film Festival.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Paris Hilton is useful for two things, and modelling dresses is one of them.
Getty Images
The yellow dress looks fresh and sophisticated on Emmy Rossum, with the embellished bow nipping in her waist.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Becki Newton rocks the naughty and nice look, with a prim and proper yellow dress and metallic gold heels.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The face that launched a thousand ships has a cute yellow dress to match. She keeps it simple with no jewelry and black belt and shoes- or else the outfit would look too bright.
Peter Kramer/Getty Images for IMG
Eva Mendes dazzles in a yellow floor length gown, also keeping accessories to a miniumum.
Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images
A tiered dress like Kate Beckinsale's adds height.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Black is one of the few colours that compliment yellow, as Vanessa Williams demonstrates.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
The Oscar-winning Marion Cotillard uses yellow to play up her sweetness, in a knee length dress.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Fergie opts for an unusually demure look with a simple yellow dress and glamourous waves.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Beyonce uses yellow to make her skin look even more radiant.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Rosamund Pike keeps the yellow dress interesting with an unusual cut and red lipstick.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images)