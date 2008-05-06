News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Sunny Days - Yellow Dresses

Angelina Jolie

1/12 Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie looks a vision in yellow at the the 60th International Cannes Film Festival.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

2/12 Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is useful for two things, and modelling dresses is one of them.

Getty Images

3/12 Emmy Rossum

The yellow dress looks fresh and sophisticated on Emmy Rossum, with the embellished bow nipping in her waist.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

4/12 Becki Newton

Becki Newton rocks the naughty and nice look, with a prim and proper yellow dress and metallic gold heels.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

5/12 Diane Kruger

The face that launched a thousand ships has a cute yellow dress to match. She keeps it simple with no jewelry and black belt and shoes- or else the outfit would look too bright.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images for IMG

6/12 Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes dazzles in a yellow floor length gown, also keeping accessories to a miniumum.

Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

7/12 Kate Beckinsale

A tiered dress like Kate Beckinsale's adds height.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

8/12 Vanessa Williams

Black is one of the few colours that compliment yellow, as Vanessa Williams demonstrates.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

9/12 Marion Cotillard

The Oscar-winning Marion Cotillard uses yellow to play up her sweetness, in a knee length dress.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

10/12 Fergie

Fergie opts for an unusually demure look with a simple yellow dress and glamourous waves.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Beyonce

Beyonce uses yellow to make her skin look even more radiant.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

12/12 Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike keeps the yellow dress interesting with an unusual cut and red lipstick.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever