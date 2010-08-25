News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Nicky Hilton Wows Fashion Pack

Wild thing

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red

1/10 Wild thing

Nicky Hilton shows off her wild side in a leopard print dress by Charlie Brown.

Getty

2/10 Hollywood glam

Nicky confessed she prepared for the high-octane show by drinking cans of Red Bull backstage.

Getty

3/10 Charlie's Angel

Nicky poses with Aussie designer Charlie Brown, who said she was "excited" the Hollywood star was showcasing her Spring/Summer collection.

Getty

4/10 Nicky flashes a smile

The sister of party girl Paris Hilton said,"I'm excited to be in Australia."

Getty

5/10 All that glitters

Nicky opened the show but admitted her sparkling opening number wasn’t her usual style. “Usually I wear dresses that are much shorter,” she confessed.

Getty

6/10 Fashionista

As well as walking runways for top desginers in the US, the star sells her own range of handbags.

Getty

7/10 Aqua beauty

Nicky closed the show in an aqua blue prom-style chiffon dress.

Getty

8/10 Nicky turns heads

Charlie Brown showcased lots of floral hats in her show - perfect for turning heads at the races.

Getty

9/10 Style icon

Ending the show in style, Nicky Hilton flashes a sexy smile for the cameras.

Getty

10/10 Nicky Hilton wows fashion pack

Nicky Hilton wows fashion pack

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever