Wild thing

Nicky Hilton shows off her wild side in a leopard print dress by Charlie Brown.
Nicky confessed she prepared for the high-octane show by drinking cans of Red Bull backstage.
Nicky poses with Aussie designer Charlie Brown, who said she was "excited" the Hollywood star was showcasing her Spring/Summer collection.
The sister of party girl Paris Hilton said,"I'm excited to be in Australia."
Nicky opened the show but admitted her sparkling opening number wasn’t her usual style. “Usually I wear dresses that are much shorter,” she confessed.
As well as walking runways for top desginers in the US, the star sells her own range of handbags.
Nicky closed the show in an aqua blue prom-style chiffon dress.
Charlie Brown showcased lots of floral hats in her show - perfect for turning heads at the races.
Ending the show in style, Nicky Hilton flashes a sexy smile for the cameras.
