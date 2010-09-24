Madge and her daughter Lourdes unveiled their clothing line ‘Material Girl’ at an exclusive party in New York last night. Speaking at the VIP event, Madonna said of her design partner and daughter, “She has a good sense of style and I think we complement each other. I'm very proud.”
Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen, who is the face of the ‘Material Girl’ collection said, “The cool thing about the line is it can fit into anyone’s personal style. It’s about the individual pieces and you put them together to make them your own. It covers a giant basis of styles, range; it’s for any girl who wants to express themselves.”
The collection, which is stocked exclusively at US store Macy's features leggings, leotards and fish nets. Madonna's daughter Lourdes said some of the pieces were inspired by her popstar mum. “The tulle skirt because that's like her thing — she made that. The necklaces, the gloves, the lace tights, the combat boots … that tough girly thing”.
Fashionista Victoria Beckham first launched her brand in 2006 with a line of jeans called dVb. After four years her label is worth more than $8m a year and is worn by many celebrities including Elle MacPherson, Eva Longoria, Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow. Her latest collection was showcased at New York Fashion Week and praised by US Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
Gwen Stefani’s brand L.A.M.B. stands for love, angel, music, baby. It made its runway debut in 2004 and includes both clothing and accessories. Gwen comes from a family of seamstresses and is highly involved in the production of her line.
The Hilton sisters both spend a lot of their time working in fashion designing and modeling. Nicky, who recently walked the runway for Aussie designer Charlie Brown in Sydney, launched her first clothing line in 2004 and later debuted a luxury line in 2007. Meanwhile older sister Paris seems to produce everything, from fashion to perfume to shoes and even helmets!
Nicole Richie’s fist step into the fashion world was with her accessory brand House of Harlow. Her daughter Harlow Winter Kate Madden, was also the inspiration for Richie’s clothing line, Winter Kate, which made its debut earlier this year. Richie’s pieces include flowing material and bronzed jewellery, reflecting her own bohemian style.
The twin’s latest collection is called Elizabeth and James, named after their brother and sister. Launched in 2007, Elizabeth and James is the Olsen’s third venture into fashion and a cheaper version of their popular high-end collection 'The Row'.
Beyonce’s clothing line, House of Dereon, is very much a family affair with her mother Tina Knowles as lead designer and her sister Solange Knowles as the CEO. Launched in 2004, the fashion house was named after the girls grandmother Agnz Dereon, who herself was a seamstress and designer.
JT’s fashion collection ‘William Rast’ was founded by Justin Timberlake and his best friend Trace Ayala in 2006. The line’s name comes from the name of Justin and Trace’s grandfathers, and primarily features denim - inspired by Justin’s southern roots.
Twenty8Twelve was developed by Sienna Miller and her older sister, Savannah. Launched in 2007, the UK-based collection includes clothing, accessories, and leather jackets. Featuring trendy details such as studs, brights and floral prints, the line reflects Sienna’s own biker-chic style.
Miley teamed up with fashion designer Max Azria last year to create the Miley and Max Clothing collection. This children’s fashion line is fun, playful and affordable to reflect Miley and her alter ego Hannah Montana. It is sold in the US discount store Walmart.
Jay Z started Rocawear in 1995 with his best friend, rapper Damon Dash. The hip hop clothing line was created to be a reflection of both their personal style, and as a tribute to the urban communities they came from.