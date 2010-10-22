Stars In Halloween Costumes

At her annual bash in 2008, Heidi Klum lived up to her reputation as the queen of Halloween. Klum's husband Seal was Heidi's sinister sidekick.
Katy Perry combined celebrations for the spooky holiday and her 24th birthday when she hosted a party at L.A.'s Siren Studios. "I had a cake that was a cadaver and its guts were everywhere," said Perry, who dressed as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. "And I arrived in a hearse!"
When Paris Hilton and sister Nicky hit the pre-Halloween party circuit in 2007, they kept things short and sexy. The sisters stopped by the Playboy Mansion and Hollywood hot spot Winstons, and ended the night at a private house party that lasted way past the witching hour.
Me-yowza! Looking like a coy kitten in a mini-romper and face paint, Gwen Stefani toted then one-and-a-half-year-old baby cub Kingston through the neighborhood on a candy hunt. Gavin Rossdale opted out of the dress-up fun.
Dressed as a lusty Little Red Riding Hood, Kate Beckinsale hit the streets of Santa Monica to trick-or-treat with husband Len Wiseman, dressed as a spooky pirate skeleton, and daughter Lily, who pulled out all the stops as Marie Antoinette.
Josh Hartnett played it cool as folk legend Bob Dylan while model Gemma Ward unleashed her inner golden goddess at the Imperia vodka Halloween party at New York City's Rose Bar in 2007.
On the streets of New York City in 2006, a masquerading Gwyneth Paltrow might have blended in with the crowd in her bunny mask if not for the recognizable face of her adorable daughter Apple, who opted to trick-or-treat as Alice in Wonderland.
Lance Bass and Kim Kardashian teamed up—hough it's not quite clear how their costumes sync up—when they celebrated Halloween 2008 at L.A.'s Stone Rose bar.
Milo Langston flexed his Spiderman muscles while in search of candy on the streets of New York City with mom Liv Tyler and dad Royston Langdon.
Proving that they're a match made in heaven, Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon hosted a Halloween bash at New York City's Marquee nightclub dressed as a classic couple—milk and cookies!
In 2004, Mischa Barton showed off her gams in a Can Can dancer costume at The SKYY Orange Halloween Party in 2004 at Joseph's Cafe.
In 2006, Halloween aficionados Christina Aguilera and husband Jordan Bratman hit the Ghoulin Rouge party New York City dressed as a corpse bride and her ghastly groom.
In 2004, music mogul Sean Combs stormed Mariah Carey's annual Halloween party. After arriving in a silver Rolls Royce, Diddy kept his centurion costume dry during the walk to the door thanks to a little help from his faithful umbrella handler.
Scarlett Johansson looked a little worse for wear between the eyes—thanks to a faux bullet hole on her forehead—when she was spotted leaving a spooky N.Y.C. bash at Bungalow 8 in 2005.
Forget the sexy maid get-up, Anne Hathaway was born to play the queen (of the Nile). The always-glamorous actress kept her costume classy at Heidi Klum's 2004 Halloween Party, held at New York City night spot Marquee.
Twins Dolly and Charlie hadn't yet arrived, but Jerry O'Connell was already practicing his parenting skills when he dressed up as lovable Elmo to read to some happy tots at the Camp Ronald McDonald for Kids 14th Annual Family Halloween Carnival in 2007.