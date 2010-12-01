Miss Chung can pull of anything, anywhere, anytime. The British model and TV presenter is the hottest thing right now and has been deemed the ‘it’ girl of 2010 Combine an effortless English style with a bit of edge and add the unexpected and you have Alexa Chung’s laid back style…no wonder she was picked as one of Chanels ambassadors.
Alexa just can't get it wrong day or night. She is definately this years number one style icon
This young actress is not afraid to make a statement. She has moved beyond and above that of her character Blair Woldorf coming into a league of her own in the fashion realm. Her provocative outfits are updated by the latest trends, but she stays true to her style by keeping it modern and feminine. Meester’s constantly evolving style keeps us wanting more.
Leightons' fashion choices are stands out, no matter what the occasion
The girl we love to hate from the city has an undeniable and all consuming style that we just can’t get enough of. Her fashion sense and quirky style makes her our modern day trendsetter. She never goes for the obvious and has a true belief that accessories are what make an outfit rather than the clothes. I blame her for our obsession with booties, belts, high waist and over the top jewelry.
Olivia looks equally as stunning during the day. Here she is pictured at the recent New York Fashion week.
This gossip girl is giving us more than the show to gossip about. Her faultless and impeccable style is making her the Gen Y fashion icon. She is the epitome of freshness. Did I mention that contagious smile that makes you feel like her best friend or those never ending legs that are yet to step out of line.
Rain doesn't stop Blake from putting together a stylish ensemble for the day
She is the most stylist first lady since Jackie O. With such refined elegance and confidence she carries off every colour under the sun and embraces every fashion season as it comes. Whether it is playing with her girls, attending a presidential ball or hopping on and off Air Force One - Mrs Obama’s style is flawless
A fresh and elegant daytime look for the summer season
Originally the good girl of R&B, Rihanna has transformed herself, her style and her hair into a good girl gone bad, but with a sexy and edgy twist that is sophisticated and unique. She goes from retro chic, glam rock, feminine to elegant. Rihannas’ distinctive personality and ability to dress how she feels makes her our most versatile style icon of 2010.
Red hair, red dress, red carpet - Rihanna just keeps transforming and so does her style
From the Californian shores to the bustling New York City life this reality star and fashion designer has come along way and so has her style. Today she is considered a top trendsetter and an inspiration to most young girls closets. She makes male blazers and large wristwatches feminine and rocker tees, man trousers and fringed jewelry chic.
Red carpet ready
From Hermione to Burberry, Emma Watson is now considered one of the most stylish young movie stars around. Her new hair do (Twiggy inspired?) combined with her demure, elegant and timeless ensembles has propelled her to the top of the fashion ranks. Whether she is on the red carpet or in a pair of jeans and oversized jumper, our favourite Harry Potter starlet has grown up into a true style icon. Keep it coming Miss Watson!
This pixie haired star can pull off the casual chic look too!
Australian born Abbey Lee has a style that changes with the wind, and we can’t get enough of it! Her style is quirky-cool and very down to earth making her look as good on as well as off the runway. She is equipped with the unique ability to mix and match prints, colours and styles without looking at all out of sort – please let us in on your style secrets…
Day and night, this Aussie just keeps making the right fashion choices
We can’t get enough of Lady Gaga, our most outrageous style icon of 2010. From her skin baring outfits to her raw meat gowns, expect the unexpected from this truly fashion forward singer. The crazy head pieces, face masks, killer high heels and that over-the-top eye make up, keeps us on the edge of our seat waiting to see what she wears next!
Who could forget the jaw dropping, show stopping meat dress Lady Gaga wore to this years VMA's