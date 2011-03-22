News

Trackside trends

1/10 Love Lace

Jodi Gordon looks as if she just walked off the Mad Men set and arrived at the DJ’s fashion show. She is wearing a Alex Perry lace dress that personifies elegance. Check out Alex Perry runway show

2/10 Structured tops

This stunningly structured top is a very flattering shape and is balanced well with the feminine bonnet style hat and pencil skirt. The top is the statement piece of the outfit so keep everything else simple. Click here for more trend alerts

3/10 Romantic red

Love the colour, love the line, this classic shape is a timeless wardrobe piece. It will take you to the track this year and the next. check out Kate Middletons hat collection

4/10 Neutral obsession

Nude, cream, bone, neutral, beige, the must have colour for this season and the next. This dress looks amazing on Megan Gales figure with is perfect hemline (that isn't too short) and shoes that give the look some edge.

5/10 Golden goddess

Following on from the neutral obsession this season, gold is another must have colour. check out Kate Middletons hat collection

6/10 Bold blue

This gorgeously draped dress with the one long sleeve is a flattering shape for all ages. The colbalt blue is a must have colour this season and will make you stand out in the crowd.

7/10 Animal print

Terry Biviano opted for a structured leopard print dress with shoulder pads. This is a very popular print for the autumn/winter season and looks great with simple, black, chocolate or nude heels.

8/10 Classic 1950s white

Mad Men eat your heart out. The classic 1950s shape has come back in full swing this season. Loose the black opaque’s for a more fun, flirty look. Check out Myer's autumn/winter runway show

9/10 Sheer delight

Kate Waterhouse takes a risk wearing a sheer top with leather pants, but thankfully pulls it off in a sophisticate way. Look out for leather skirts and dresses too – they are huge this racing season.

10/10 High waisted

