Jodi Gordon looks as if she just walked off the Mad Men set and arrived at the DJ’s fashion show. She is wearing a Alex Perry lace dress that personifies elegance. Check out Alex Perry runway show
This stunningly structured top is a very flattering shape and is balanced well with the feminine bonnet style hat and pencil skirt. The top is the statement piece of the outfit so keep everything else simple. Click here for more trend alerts
Love the colour, love the line, this classic shape is a timeless wardrobe piece. It will take you to the track this year and the next. check out Kate Middletons hat collection
Nude, cream, bone, neutral, beige, the must have colour for this season and the next. This dress looks amazing on Megan Gales figure with is perfect hemline (that isn't too short) and shoes that give the look some edge.
Following on from the neutral obsession this season, gold is another must have colour. check out Kate Middletons hat collection
This gorgeously draped dress with the one long sleeve is a flattering shape for all ages. The colbalt blue is a must have colour this season and will make you stand out in the crowd.
Terry Biviano opted for a structured leopard print dress with shoulder pads. This is a very popular print for the autumn/winter season and looks great with simple, black, chocolate or nude heels.
Mad Men eat your heart out. The classic 1950s shape has come back in full swing this season. Loose the black opaque’s for a more fun, flirty look. Check out Myer's autumn/winter runway show
Kate Waterhouse takes a risk wearing a sheer top with leather pants, but thankfully pulls it off in a sophisticate way. Look out for leather skirts and dresses too – they are huge this racing season.
