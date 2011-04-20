Bikini beautiful

Her first photoshoot back after giving birth, Miranda shows off her toned body and genuinely bigger breasts.
Miranda back in fine form, 2 months after giving birth to son Flynn.
Miranda knows how to work the neutrals.
Miranda's first ever Victoria's Secret show - definitely living up to the standard set by Gisele and co.
Sashaying down the stage in a beautiful rainbow number.
She is always wowing us with her fresh and bright look.
Embracing her inner wild side, Miranda tames the red carpet.
Miranda moves up the ranks at Victoria's Secret walking the runway with her first set of wings.
Fun, firty and fabulous on the Australian runway for swimsuit label Jets.
Miranda makes us envious in this gorgeous green dress.
"The body" (aka the new Elle Macpherson) of the next generation.
Miranda Kerr - ridiculously good looking
Kerr shows of her best 'Desperate Housewives' pose.
Smouldering Miranda looks stunningly sophisticated in this low cut dress.
Miranda's elegant gown stops the hearts of men around the world.
Pregnant and still able to wear leather. We salute you.
Miranda looks sweet and sexy in this printed mini-dress.
We don't think anyone else could wear a mini dress while being 7 months pregnant.
Demanding attention in this raunchy and risky dress.
Smoking in this romantic red dress.
Imagine if she was actually walking the slopes - amazing!