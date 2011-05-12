News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Fashion Stills Exhibition

sofitel007_cropped_-16smuk1.jpg

You may also like these galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/13 Fashion Stills Exhibition Launch at the Sofitel

Aileen London, Joyce Weir, Marc Cherrier and Glynis Traill-Nash.

2/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

3/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

4/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

5/13 Fashion Stills Exhibition

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

6/13 Fashion Stills Exhibition

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

7/13 Fashion Stills Exhibition

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

8/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

9/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

10/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

11/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

12/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

13/13 Fashion Stills

Fashion Stills Exhibition at the Sofitel

More Galleries

15 Of The Most Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dresses Of All Time

The most glam Oscars dresses of all time
Celebs wearing bras underneath blazers

Heidi Klum nails the bra under blazer trend
$1000 Platform Crocs sell out

Would you pay $750 for a plastic bag?
The Most Memorable Dresses Ever From The BAFTA Awards

The Most Memorable BAFTA Awards Dresses Ever