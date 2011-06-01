News

Trend Alert: Accordion Pleats

ricki_lee_coulter-16ubinq.jpg

1/7 Ricki Lee Coulter

The ex-Australian Idol star is pictures at the Syndey 'Water For Elephants' premiere wearing a black and silver mostly-pleated number.

2/7 Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives stars is pictured at the the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a sexy yet classy pleat-tastic dress.

3/7 Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes attends the 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in this glamorous blue gown.

4/7 Isabel Lucas

Isabel Lucas attends the 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a peachy pleated maxi coupled with turban-eque headgear. She is a vision!

5/7 Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes in one of the seasons biggest colours and styles... perfection!

6/7 Kirsten Dunst

Dunst sure knows how to bring it, especially in this gorgeous yellow mid-length pleated cocktail dress. Her hair and make-up are also spot on with this season's trends.

7/7 Olivia Palermo

The reality TV star is look really gorgeous in this number. Pleats + lace = fabulous!

