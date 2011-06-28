The motto 'beauty is pain’ rang true for Liz Hurley last week, who took a tumble at a village fete in English Cotswolds. Shane Warne was there, but didn’t have time to save her. PICS: School drop off just got hotter
newsoftheworld.co.uk
Aretha Franklin loves her Jimmy Choos, but they don't love her back. The singer was sent to the hospital with a fractured toe last week after she stepped on her spiked Choo shoe. That's right, she wasn't even wearing them when they injured her.
dailymail
Sometimes this girl can’t do two things at once. Kim nearly went headfirst in her 8-inch heels while she was walking along the street, ice cream in hand. PICS: Models turned moview stars
Polyvore
Falling over in her super high stilettos has just added to Lohan's bad luck.
radaronline
While performing her catchy single “What’s My Name?” at a recent concert in Edmonton, Rihanna took a big stumble onstage. She pulled herself together, and got back up to complete the song. What a trooper! TREND ALERT: Cut out dress craze
Lady Gaga is known best for putting fashion before comfort, but after a recent fall at Heathrow airport, Gaga might be rethinking her image.
dailyworldtrend
The most common injury caused by platform wedges is known as a 'ballet break,' which can cause a stress fracture in your foot if you take a wrong step. TREND ALERT: Return of the 70s floppy hat
For safe-walking get a sandal with more support at the ankle so you're less likely to suffer twists and turns. Bringing down the height will help minimize the distance you fall.
Put the wrong foot forward in these babies and you’re bound to have a swollen ankle. The higher heel means less balance, so people lose their footing and invert their ankle leading to fractures or torn ligaments. GALLERY: The 10 dirtiest foods you're eating
Have your phone out and ‘000’ on speed dial when wearing these thin-as-a-pencil heels. Not only are they super hard to walk in, but put a lot of pressure on the Achilles tendon.
Solution: A chunkier heel that puts less pressure on the toe and allows for more balance is a safer bet. And yes, Louboutin makes them too. VIDEO: All the latest in Fashion
You know those cheap flats you can scrunch up to fit in your handbag? Invest in them. This way if you're planning to wear the killer heels you love, you can swap them out if you're planning to dance or, well, walk.