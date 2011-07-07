News

Trend Alert: Dungarees

1/10 Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung was snapped in short dungarees at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Alexa Chung was snapped in short dungarees at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. PICS: Kate's Canadian catwalk

2/10 Selma Blair

Selma shows us that the only way to walk your dog these days is while wearing dungarees. PICS: Models turned moview stars

3/10 Princess Diana

Princess Diana wears pale yellow dungarees and shows us why she will always be an eternal style icon. VIDEO: All the latest in Fashion

4/10 Anna Faris

Funny girl Faris chillouts between takes on new movie 'The Dicator' ina cute pair of dark denim dungarees. TREND ALERT: Cut out dress craze

5/10 Katie Holmes

When she is running around after daughter Suri, Katie goes for comfort in these rolled up dungarees. PICS: School drop off just got hotter

6/10 Cameron Diaz

Cameron makes dungarees sexy in this shor skirt version. READ: Who moves on faster: men or women?

7/10 Emilie de Ravin

Emilie looks csual chic in her dungarees and white tee. GALLERY: Celebrity wedding diets

8/10 Chloe Sevigny

Chloe makes dungarees an evening wear item, pairing it with a fur coat. PICS: Celebs become victims of the 'killer heel'

9/10 Alexa Chung

If Alexa Chung has been spotted in set of dungaraees twice, then you know its a fashion must-have.Subscribe to the LIFESTYLE WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

10/10 Fergie

So ahead of her time, Fergie wore dungarees over a cossie top at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards. GALLERY: the 10 wierdest triggers of depression

