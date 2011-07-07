Alexa Chung was snapped in short dungarees at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Alexa Chung was snapped in short dungarees at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. PICS: Kate's Canadian catwalk
Selma shows us that the only way to walk your dog these days is while wearing dungarees.
Princess Diana wears pale yellow dungarees and shows us why she will always be an eternal style icon.
Funny girl Faris chillouts between takes on new movie 'The Dicator' ina cute pair of dark denim dungarees.
When she is running around after daughter Suri, Katie goes for comfort in these rolled up dungarees.
Cameron makes dungarees sexy in this shor skirt version.
Emilie looks csual chic in her dungarees and white tee.
Chloe makes dungarees an evening wear item, pairing it with a fur coat.
If Alexa Chung has been spotted in set of dungaraees twice, then you know its a fashion must-have.
So ahead of her time, Fergie wore dungarees over a cossie top at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards.