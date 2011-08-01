News

Historic fashion shoot

1/8 Big fashion statement

Buxom beauty Robyn Lawley features in Vogue Australia’s first plus-size shoot.

2/8 Big fashion statement

The 22-year-old has become one of the most sought after models in the world.

3/8 Big fashion statement

Robyn Lawley is paving the way for realistic figures to be accpeted in the notoriously exclusive fashion industry.

4/8 Big fashion statement

Lawley looks effortlessly striking in the Vogue Australia shoot.

5/8 Big fashion statement

Buxom beauty Robyn Lawley features in Vogue Australia’s first plus-size shoot.

6/8 Big fashion statement

The 22-year-old oozes sex appeal in a shoot for Vogue Italia.

7/8 Big fashion statement

Looking hot and fashionable for an H&M campaign.

8/8 Big fashion statement

The Sydney born beauty has appeared on more high fashion covers than most models can dream of.

