Buxom beauty Robyn Lawley features in Vogue Australia’s first plus-size shoot.
The 22-year-old has become one of the most sought after models in the world.
Robyn Lawley is paving the way for realistic figures to be accpeted in the notoriously exclusive fashion industry.
Lawley looks effortlessly striking in the Vogue Australia shoot.
The 22-year-old oozes sex appeal in a shoot for Vogue Italia.
Looking hot and fashionable for an H&M campaign.
The Sydney born beauty has appeared on more high fashion covers than most models can dream of.