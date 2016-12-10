Wedding Dresses You Would Never Know Were Made From Toilet Paper

In 2016, brides spent an average of $1,469 on a wedding dress. One way to cut costs? Well, if you’re crafty enough, it’s to make the dress yourself. And if you’re extra talented (and on a really tight budget), consider using toilet paper! The toilet paper dress fad has gone international with brides everywhere from England to Israel wearing elaborate dresses made of the disposable material. Though rain on your wedding day is good luck, you might want to stay out of it if you’re wearing one of these paper gowns.