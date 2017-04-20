News

Instagram Influencers Spring Forward with In-Between Season Style

This week, our Instagram influencers across America submitted their #OOTD for Yahoo Style’s Spring Forward Challenge — for when the flowers are blooming, our allergies are in full swing, and the weather is so unpredictable that It can go from hot and sunny to rainy and cold in a matter of hours. That can leave you seriously questioning what to wear for the day. But these Instagram influencers have you covered for some in-between season style ideas.

Karen in Minnesota says it’s “all about the layers,” while Lauren dons maxi dress with a leather jacket for Atlanta’s mild weather, and Natalie in Dallas shows us her “50/50 rule” in dealing with a combo hot and cold. Finally, Katie in Cincinnati is not only dealing with the weather changes, but body shifts, with her pregnancy, and shares a spring outfit idea for all situations.

Watch and tell us which ideas you like best, as well as what occasion would you’d like to see our influencers try next for their #OOTD challenge. Please comment below!

