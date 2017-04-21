9 Prince Quotes on Loving Yourself That Make Us Miss Him Even More

It’s been one year since His Purple Majesty passed away. On April 21, 2016, the music industry lost a true legend, Prince. Known for his groundbreaking, award-winning music and boundary-pushing stage presence, Prince was a pop icon whose songs were inspiring and uplifting. Before Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” became a self-esteem anthem (and even before the 23-year-old was born), Prince was empowering the world with his powerful lyrics. “Despite everything, no one can dictate who you are to other people,” he once said. On the first anniversary of Prince’s death, we’ve collected his most powerful quotes. Words to live by — and remember forever.