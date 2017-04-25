Troian Bellisario Just Threw Out Her Old Makeup From the 7th Grade

Troian Bellisario's character Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars comes from a rich and powerful family, which is reflected in her high-end wardrobe. But the 31-year-old actress opts for a more low-key beauty and style routine in her everyday life. No joke: Until recently, she was using her makeup from 7th grade.

Bellisario sits down with Yahoo Beauty to share some of her best style and beauty tips. Watch the video to see what she has to say.