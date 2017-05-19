Kim vs. Khloé: Who Wins Best Dressed?

It’s Kim versus Khloé, back in black — but are they real or wax figures? Kerry Washington dazzles as she dishes on the last season of Scandal, while Debra Messing wows the crowd touting the revival of Will and Grace. Rounding out the week, Backstreet Boys and New Kids on the Block are back onstage and battling it out for best dressed. Yahoo Style’s Joe Zee pairs up his favorite looks of the week and pits them head-to-head to see who will emerge as the winners in this edition of Knockout Style.