Bella Thorne and Rihanna Get Racy in Sheer Shirts

This week: Bella Thorne and Rihanna dare to bare in extreme sheer tops, but which of them better rocks the NSFW ensemble and shows her haters who’s boss? Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid channels her inner Olsen twin on the red carpet, wearing head-to-toe the Row next to the designers Mary-Kate and Ashley, and Selena Gomez pulls off a fashion feat with six looks in one day. Watch Yahoo Style’s Joe Zee round up his favorite looks of the week and pit them head-to-head to see who will emerge as the winner in this week’s edition of Knockout Style.