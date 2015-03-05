Sword fight breaks out in Dubai hotel

They say that what happens in Dubai stays in Dubai…unless you happen to get into a sword fight.

Related: Angry passenger stops flight by standing on runway

A four-way sword fight between two Saudis and two Emiratis broke out last week at the entrance to a bathroom in a hotel in the Al Rigga neighborhood.

Related: Passengers' frustration turns to violence after flights delayed

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief of Dubai Police for

Criminal Investigation, told Kerala Today that “a security guard of the hotel in the Al Rigga area notified the police on Wednesday about the fight… One of the suspects’ shoulders brushed with another. This led to an exchange of insults, followed by an argument and a fight.”

Related: Lion opens tourists’ car door during safari

In this situation, a simple “excuse me,” just would not do? Seriously?

The men were taken to the local Rashid Hospital. One of them had serious injuries.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel

See also: