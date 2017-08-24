Is this the most AWKWARD performance on TV?

The things some people are willing to do (or are roped into doing) for television.

Today Show host Sylvia Jeffreys took centre-stage on the show to perform a karaoke rendition of 1980s hit Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

Sylvia Jeffreys belted out Bonnie Tyler's hit Total Eclipse of the Heart.

The host covered up her blonde bob with bouffant blonde 80s-style wig.

The 31-year-old definitely went all-out channelling her inner Bonnie and she even had a choir backing her up!

She was styled head-to-toe in a 1980s get-up complete with a white dress and blonde wig 80s-style.

The 31-year-old channelled her inner Bonnie.

And while the host made a valiant effort to hit those belters in the song, it was rather out-of-tune and dare we say it, slightly awkward.

But isn’t that what karaoke is anyway? So who are we to judge!