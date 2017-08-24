Is this the most AWKWARD performance on TV?

Olivia Morris

The things some people are willing to do (or are roped into doing) for television.

Today Show host Sylvia Jeffreys took centre-stage on the show to perform a karaoke rendition of 1980s hit Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler.

Sylvia Jeffreys belted out Bonnie Tyler's hit Total Eclipse of the Heart. Source: Nine Network / Today Show
The host covered up her blonde bob with bouffant blonde 80s-style wig. Source: Getty

The 31-year-old definitely went all-out channelling her inner Bonnie and she even had a choir backing her up!

She was styled head-to-toe in a 1980s get-up complete with a white dress and blonde wig 80s-style.

The 31-year-old channelled her inner Bonnie. Source: Nine Network (L) / Getty (R)

And while the host made a valiant effort to hit those belters in the song, it was rather out-of-tune and dare we say it, slightly awkward.

But isn’t that what karaoke is anyway? So who are we to judge!

She made a valiant effort! Source: Nine Network / Today Show

The segment was all in good fun and for charity.

Sylvia was aiming to raise money for Youngcare, a Queensland charity.

She was aiming to raise money for charity. Source: Nine Network / Today Show

She managed to raise a whopping $15,000 for the charity, including $2000 donated by her brother-in-law and co-host Karl Stefanovic.

However, her ultimate aim was to raise $20,000 for the charity.

The host said: “It is for a very good cause, a very good reason, I promise I’m not just doing this to live out a lifelong dream of being a rock star!”

You’ve got to admit, she’s got guts!

