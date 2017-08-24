Is this the most AWKWARD performance on TV?

The things some people are willing to do (or are roped into doing) for television.
Today Show host Sylvia Jeffreys took centre-stage on the show to perform a karaoke rendition of 1980s hit Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler.
The 31-year-old definitely went all-out channelling her inner Bonnie and she even had a choir backing her up!
She was styled head-to-toe in a 1980s get-up complete with a white dress and blonde wig 80s-style.
And while the host made a valiant effort to hit those belters in the song, it was rather out-of-tune and dare we say it, slightly awkward.
But isn’t that what karaoke is anyway? So who are we to judge!
The segment was all in good fun and for charity.
Sylvia was aiming to raise money for Youngcare, a Queensland charity.
RELATED: Cass ‘not surprised’ about Karl’s 'baby plans' with Jasmine
RELATED: Jordan Barrett spills on Karl and Jasmine romance
She managed to raise a whopping $15,000 for the charity, including $2000 donated by her brother-in-law and co-host Karl Stefanovic.
However, her ultimate aim was to raise $20,000 for the charity.
The host said: “It is for a very good cause, a very good reason, I promise I’m not just doing this to live out a lifelong dream of being a rock star!”
You’ve got to admit, she’s got guts!
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram