Symbio Wildlife Park's Albino Kookaburra Jester Enjoys a Good 'Laugh'

Jester is Symbio Wildlife Park’s resident albino kookaburra and a July 15 video shows the Australian bird living up to his name while playing with one of the zookeepers.

What are kookaburras laughing at?

Different Australian indigenous tribes have their own stories for this with the Dreamtime reasoning for the bird’s laugh ranging from the hearty optimism to “darker tales”:straight-up psychopathy.

Researchers believe their calls are used as territorial markers.

The albino birds are considered rare. According to wildlife organisation WIRES, albino kookaburras in the wild struggle to survive as they are shunned by other members of their species. Credit: Facebook/Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful