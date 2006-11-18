Taking Care of Yourself, Part Two



Like I keep saying, if you don't first take care of yourself, then it's a trickle down effect: You won't have the energy to give to your relationship in a positive way, you won't have patience for your kids and/or job, and you slowly but surely wear down your self confidence.

In my last entry, I suggested that you take the time to get some grooming done. This week, it's time for you to take care of what's on the inside.





Stay Moderate -- With the holidays coming, sweets are ubiquitous! As are more invitations for heavy lunches and longer cocktail hours. It's always fun to participate, but you need to watch yourself -- have a sweet, but do so in moderation. And perhaps make a conscious effort to skip a couple of days in between. You will feel better with less sugar (we always do), but you also will gain a sense of accomplishment.







Eat Right -- To balance the richer meals and sweet desserts, try and eat more green vegetables, fresh fruits, and whole grains. Add at least one to each of your meals! These fiber-rich foods will do wonders to counteract the stress of high-density sugary and fat-laden foods.







Go to Sleep -- If the holidays keep you out later and more frequently, make sure to go to bed earlier on the nights you are at home and don't have plans. Turn off the TV at 9 p.m. instead of 10 or 11 p.m. That extra hour will help offset the other later nights.

The holiday come once a year for a reason -- so we can enjoy them as special occasions. But we also don't want to spend January and February in a state of denial and deprivation!