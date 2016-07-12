Taylor Swift visits sick kids at Brisbane hospital

Taylor Swift visited young patients at a children's hospital in Brisbane.
The 26-year-old singer is currently Down Under with new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, and while he was busy shooting 'Thor: Ragnarok', the blonde beauty spent hours at Lady Cliento Children's Hospital in South Brisbane.
A post on the medical facility's Facebook page read: "Thank you Taylor Swift for dropping by the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon to give our patients and families a special surprise they'll never forget.
"They'll never 'shake off' the memories you made tonight."
During her visit - which was co-ordinated by the Starlight Children's Foundation, a charity which supports teenagers through illness - Taylor happily posed for selfies with the patients.
The hospital shared one image and wrote: "Thank you, Sam, for sharing this great pic of you and Taylor Swift with us. We hear you made quite the impression!"
Taylor and Tom have been making the most of their trip to Australia and the Shake It Off hitmaker and The Night Manager star were recently spotted enjoying a romantic meal at Gemelli Italian restaurant in Queensland.
A source said: "They had dinner at Gemelli Italian restaurant. Taylor told the staff that Italian is her favourite food and she was very excited to try the food.
"Taylor and Tom walked in hand-in-hand and left the same way. They spent several hours at dinner before returning to their hotel in a chauffeured car."
And the couple - who started dating soon after the 'Blank Space' singer split from Calvin Harris - have been equally gracious to the fans they've met along the way.
An insider added: "They have encountered fans inside the hotel several times and have been very gracious."
Meanwhile, Taylor reportedly thinks she is "in love" with Tom.
A source said: "She is having a blast travelling with him. He is very romantic and attentive towards her. He is extremely charming. He also makes sure she feels safe wherever they go together.
"She is on cloud nine and really enjoying this quality time they are spending. She texted her close friends and said, 'I think I am in love and I never felt this way before!'"
