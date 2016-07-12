Taylor Swift visits sick kids at Brisbane hospital





Taylor Swift visited young patients at a children's hospital in Brisbane.

The 26-year-old singer is currently Down Under with new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, and while he was busy shooting 'Thor: Ragnarok', the blonde beauty spent hours at Lady Cliento Children's Hospital in South Brisbane.





RELATED: Tom Hiddleston meets Taylor Swift's parents

RELATED: 5 of the craziest conspiracy theories we've heard about Hiddleswift

A post on the medical facility's Facebook page read: "Thank you Taylor Swift for dropping by the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon to give our patients and families a special surprise they'll never forget.

"They'll never 'shake off' the memories you made tonight."

Source: Instagram More

During her visit - which was co-ordinated by the Starlight Children's Foundation, a charity which supports teenagers through illness - Taylor happily posed for selfies with the patients.

The hospital shared one image and wrote: "Thank you, Sam, for sharing this great pic of you and Taylor Swift with us. We hear you made quite the impression!"

Source: Instagram More

RELATED: A mum compares Taylor Swift’s vagina to a ham sandwich

RELATED: Taylor Swift accused of setting up photos with 'opportunist' Tom Hiddleston

Source: Instagram More