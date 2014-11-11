TAYLOR SWIFT'S BLANK SPACE VIDEO? PURRFECT

Taylor Swift has done it again. Photo: YouTube More

Thank you Taylor Swift for yet again saving our week.

We have two words for you today: BLANK SPACE.

The girl of the moment released her latest music video from new album '1989' just in time for the start of the week, saving us all from a heavy dollop of Tuesday blues (it's a thing, trust us).

Aside from the fact that it contains some serious T-Swizz sass (obvs)...

A killer vintage wardrobe (that kinda reminds us of a mix between Great Gatsby and Atonement) and a hunk called Sean that we may well have dreams about tonight...

And while it starts all romance, horse riding, castles, capes and picnics with pick'n'mix...