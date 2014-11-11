TAYLOR SWIFT'S BLANK SPACE VIDEO? PURRFECT

Thank you Taylor Swift for yet again saving our week.
We have two words for you today: BLANK SPACE.
The girl of the moment released her latest music video from new album '1989' just in time for the start of the week, saving us all from a heavy dollop of Tuesday blues (it's a thing, trust us).
Aside from the fact that it contains some serious T-Swizz sass (obvs)...
A killer vintage wardrobe (that kinda reminds us of a mix between Great Gatsby and Atonement) and a hunk called Sean that we may well have dreams about tonight...
And while it starts all romance, horse riding, castles, capes and picnics with pick'n'mix...
Things soon turn nasty when her hunk stops paying her attention, cue insane Taylor....
And then she gets a knife out...
And in-time destroying of his shirts to 'YOU. LOVE. THE. GAME.'...
Taylor even gets to smash up a VERY expensive car with some golf clubs....
Thankfully, she never loses her sass...
But by far the best ingredient of the video is the on-screen debut of her beloved pet cat.
Yep, Olivia 'Dibbles' Benson appears in the first scene, hanging off Taylor's arm like an absolute pro, looking just the cutest...
Scuse us while we head off to hit repeat again <3
Julia White writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK.