Tegan: ‘I had to starve myself’

Despite having a figure many would kill for, former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin has revealed she “had to starve” herself to make it as a model.

The new I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant opened up to her fellow campmates last night saying, “I’ve always had curves, boobs and a bum and that is why when I lived in Paris I had to starve myself to work.”

“It is disgraceful but lucky I am out of that patch now.”

Tegan, 24, had also applied for Australia’s Next Top Model but was told she was “too fat” and was rejected for having more of a “commercial” rather than a high fashion look.

Fellow reality contestant Natalie Bassingthwaite sympathised and said she has also struggled with body issues. “I have had body issues; I think every woman I know has had body issues. I think at the end of the day you just have to be satisfied with yourself and treat your body with love and respect, who cares,” she explained.

Tegan ended up getting her big break in beauty pageants after she was chosen to represent Australia at the 2014 Miss Universe competition.

While she didn’t take home the crown, the blonde beauty came in sixth and went on to star in Celebrity Apprentice the following year.

She’s now building on her reality TV profile and has entered the jungle alongside former model Tziporah Malkah (previously known as Kate Fischer) and ex-Australian Idol star Casey Donovan.

For confidential support about eating disorders you can free call National Eating Disorders Collaboration on 1800 33 4673 or visit the Butterfly Foundation.

