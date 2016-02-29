That moment Matt Damon popped out of Ben Affleck

Days after Jennifer Garner opened up for the first time about her split from Ben Affleck, the Batman v Superman star dropped by Jimmy Kimmel's post-Oscar special in what appeared to be a fat suit.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay spits out cookies on live TV

RELATED: Music stars read mean tweets

RELATED: Channing Tatum sweet talks a fan

"Wow, you look healthy," Kimmel said sarcastically when Affleck, wearing a dramatically oversized trenchcoat, sat down for his chat.

"You do the superhero movie and you get muscle and then muscle turns to fat. An off-cycle," Affleck explained.

'I didn't come on here to be body-shamed!' More

"No offense. I really don't mean to put you in an uncomfortable situation but you look -- you've really ballooned up," Kimmel said in response.

"Thanks, I didn't think this was about body-shaming tonight," the 43-year-old actor said.

Surprise! More

Movement in the "fatsuit" tipped the late-night host off that there was something more going on. Sure enough, it wasn't a fat suit at all but Affleck's BFF Matt Damon, aka Kimmel's archnemesis! Just priceless.

"I just think it's gone on long enough," Affleck said of Kimmel and Damon's beef. "I think it's maybe time to bury the hatchet, man!"

The original bromance. More

"You get to decide when it's time to bury the hatchet?! Do you know what he's done to me?" Kimmel tried to reason, while Damon -- poor guy -- remained kneeling on the floor until Affleck invites him to sit on the couch.

"Wow!" Damon exclaims, as if his life has turned a page: "This feels amazing!"

Earlier in the episode, Damon stealthily trolled an interview Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo was conducting with Sacha Baron Cohen and even popped up in a hilarious Batman v Superman/The Martian spoof.

Never end this feud!

*Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram.*