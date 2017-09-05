Elora's Bachelor 'meltdown'

SPOILER ALERT: If you're ever so patiently waiting to see who Matty J choose to be his forever love look away now because it seems one lady vying for his heart didn't handle getting booted all too well.

As The Bachelor gets down to the pointy end, an insider has spilled the tea on Elora Murger and the moment she was unceremoniously dumped from the competition.

Elora reportedly wasn't very happy about getting dumped. Source: Channel 10 More

After failing to light Matty's heart on fire, the self-described "Tahitian goddess" reportedly suffered a "full meltdown" after getting kicked off the show.

"She got the boot had a full meltdown. She even demanded Simone (Ormesher) fly up and keep her company for four days. Cobie had also just been booted during a single date but Elora made it all about her," the sourcce told Daily Maily Australia.

"She called Warner Bros, demanding that she had better get something out of this other then a broken heart."

Despite sharing a number of steamy moments with the 30-year-old, the insider adds Elora even shared a video of herself burning keepsakes from her short-lived romance with Matty.

"Then she put all the roses she dried out, her date cards she saved and the selfies from their first date in a bin and set it on fire. She sent the video with the caption: 'F**k you Matty J.'"

Well you know what they say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!

Elora did not light Matty's heart on fire! Source: Channel 10 More

Matty brutally rejected her advances for a kiss last week. Source: Channel 10 More