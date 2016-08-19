The Bachelor's Nikki is spotted with ANOTHER man

She's one of the frontrunners to win The Bachelor, but hold the front page because Nikki Gogan has been spotted enjoying a cosy beach date with a man who is definitely not Richie.
Yep, soaking up the sun in Perth, the chiseled Bachelor was nowhere to be seen as his latest pash strolled along the sand.
Thankfully, though, he needn't worry because the bloke in question is her sister's boyfriend.
NOTHING TO SEE HERE, PEOPLE. Nothing to see.
Meanwhile, rumours are swirling that Nikki snags the final rose from Bachelor Richie after she accidentally blurted out she was currently (as in present tense) mesmerised by his pretty peepers.
While chatting to Access All Areas, Nikki got her tenses mixed up when talking about her connection with the rope access technician.
"When I first met him I was in his eyes immediately," she said. "And that’s something that continues ... continued, continued," she said, correcting herself.
She also hinted that her first kiss with Richie definitely wasn't the last.
"The first one was so good, I had to go back for more," she continued.
Well, well, well...
We guess our bets are on Nikki now.
