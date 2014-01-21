The boarding pass we should all be using

Boarding passes are one of the most essential elements of travel, they tell us where we need to go, which flight we’re on, and which end of the plane we’re sitting at. But why are they always so complicated to read?

User experience designer Pete Smart has attempted to simplify things.

During his marathon European trip '50 Problems in 50 Days', a pet project in which he explored how design could solve social problems big and small, he came to a realisation - boarding passes are pretty awful.

Instead of giving travellers crucial information about their upcoming flight, many boarding passes are cluttered, confusing and poorly designed.

"Take a look at your boarding pass. You want to know where you need to be and how to get there – your boarding pass should quickly and simply communicate your next steps. The problem is, it doesn’t. What you’re looking at is a collection of strangely ordered acronyms, oddly formatted times and numbers and sequences that demand significant attention to decipher," said Pete.

After 14 flights in two months, he stopped accepting the pieces of paper he was given and started asking questions – what if information was more accessible, felt less awkward to handle, and added value to your travel?

The results speak for themselves.

"Boarding passes are highly functional tools, used by both passengers and airline staff to successfully ferry passengers from airline desk to plane seat. They contain complex data, each line communicating important information to one or more sets of users. Therefore, my solution could not simply be passenger focussed. It must be user focussed – meeting the distinct needs of both traveller and operator."

In Pete’s design concept, information is clearly displayed, easy to understand, and laid out in a logical order. It also folds neatly inside your passport.

The pass is the same size as existing ones, meaning airlines wouldn’t have to buy new printers or cards in order to accommodate the new design.

Pete said, "Although each airline will have its own unique information, used by passengers and ground-crew alike, imagine a consistent experience - one that is immediately understandable, no matter who you’re flying with."

Travellers and airlines have already taken notice of Pete's new design, meaning a welcome change could hopefully be right around the corner.

What do you think of the design?





