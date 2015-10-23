The brain-strengthening diet





Looking to boost your brain power? Add some olive oil to your diet.

A new study published in the journal Neurology has revealed that following a Mediterranean diet may ward off brain shrinkage.

For the study, researchers asked 674 men and women with an average age of 80 to answer questions about their diet in the previous year. Around seven months later, they completed brain scans to measure the brain volume of each participant.

The group were split into two groups based on how closely they followed a Mediterranean diet. The first group followed the Mediterranean Diet’s principles with at least five key guidelines, and the second group adhered to the principles in four or fewer categories.

There were nine categories in total:

High intake of: vegetables; legumes; fruits/nuts cereals (unrefined, whole grains); fish; and monounsaturated fats including olive oil and avocado.

Low intake of: saturated fats; dairy; meat and poultry; alcohol.

People in the first group had higher total brain volumes than those who followed the diet less closely, which led to around 5 millilitres higher grey matter (essential in key brain functions) volumes and 6.41 millilitres higher white matter (involved in nerve signalling).

While that gap main seem small, according to study authors the difference can make a big difference in cognitive ability. “The difference between these two groups is comparable to that between two average people five years apart in age,” study author Yian Gu from Colombia University said.

The higher intake of fish and less meat may be beneficial in protecting the brain as higher fish intake provides essential B and D vitamins which may protect brain atrophy. Although this particular study is observational, it’s the latest in a growing number of studies highlighting the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Its focus on omega-3 fatty acids, such as olive oil, instead of saturated animal fat and a focus on vegetables, fruits and nuts has been shown to help prevent lifestyle related illnesses including type-2 diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

There has also been evidence that a Mediterranean dietary pattern can also lower the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.





