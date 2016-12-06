There’s nothing worse than being dumped on Christmas Day.

Which is why there seems to be a significant number of couples that call it quits just before the big day.

There's a date you're most likely to be dumped. Source: Bridget Jones More

Match.com collected data collected from Facebook posts featuring break-up messages, and it was revealed the date you’re most likely to be dumped is December 11th.

"This time of year can be a huge trigger for many people," clinical social worker and relationship expert Debbi Carberry tells Be.

"Big celebrations can stir up both positive and negative emotions."

Researchers believe the reason this date is so significant is for financial reasons. Source: Getty More

Those in new relationships may not want to exchange expensive gifts, or another reason may be about having to spend time with your partner’s family over the festive season.

A similar situation happens in the U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving, and it’s known as the 'Turkey Dump'.

Experts say they also see a similar pattern in relationships breaking up ahead of Valentine’s Day.

"Use your values, honesty, integrity and compassion – if you are ending a relationship at any time – speak with the person face to face," Debbi adds.

"Remember that the other person will probably feel hurt so try to be compassionate and keep it brief."

The least popular day couples split up is Christmas Day. Source: Getty More