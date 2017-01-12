The fabulous life of Jesinta Campbell

When Jesinta Campbell isn’t flying business class or popping bottles of Moet, she’s visiting modeling agencies and hanging at the beach.

That’s the reality of a day in the life of supermodel Campbell, who regularly shows off her enviable lifestyle on her social media channels.

The 25-year-old David Jones ambassador took to her Instagram account yesterday to document her hectic and very glamorous day.

Jesinta started her day off with some lemon water. Photo: Instagram. More

The stunner then made her way to the gym in her Jaguar. Photo: Instagram More

The health-conscious star started off her morning with a giant glass of lemon water.

Campbell squeezed out the juice of the lemon before hitting the gym for some “crunch time”.

She drove to the gym in her Jaguar Trivett while listening to Fat Joe’s All The Way Up.

At the gym, the star worked on her abs with one of her favourite boxing classes and didn’t forget an all important selfie in a black Calvin Klein crop top.

She took time to post a selfie from the gym after her boxing class. Photo: Instagram More

After the gym it was time for a snack of some wholemeal bread. Photo: Instagram. More