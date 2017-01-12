The fabulous life of Jesinta Campbell

When Jesinta Campbell isn’t flying business class or popping bottles of Moet, she’s visiting modeling agencies and hanging at the beach.
That’s the reality of a day in the life of supermodel Campbell, who regularly shows off her enviable lifestyle on her social media channels.
The 25-year-old David Jones ambassador took to her Instagram account yesterday to document her hectic and very glamorous day.
The health-conscious star started off her morning with a giant glass of lemon water.
Campbell squeezed out the juice of the lemon before hitting the gym for some “crunch time”.
She drove to the gym in her Jaguar Trivett while listening to Fat Joe’s All The Way Up.
At the gym, the star worked on her abs with one of her favourite boxing classes and didn’t forget an all important selfie in a black Calvin Klein crop top.
“Post holiday grind” she captioned the snap before she then uploaded a picture of her post-workout snack.
The snack consisted of a tiny piece of wholemeal bread and two healthy juices.
And while that would tire most people out, it was only the start of Jesinta’s day as then she boarded a Qantas flight to the Magic Millions launch party in Queensland.
The stunning model showed off life from the business class lounge after being chauffer driven there.
Once arriving on the Gold Coast, Campbell posed up a storm at her Surfer's Paradise hotel, basking in the sun before getting ready for her big night ahead.
Campbell was in full-on work mode when she arrived at the Magic Millions bash, posing up a storm in a flowing white gown.
The star's parents were even there to spur her on with her modeling duties.
"My amazing parents," Jesinta captioned the photo, alongside the hash-tag #moetmoment.
The stunning model also posted up an image of just her and her mother with a huge love heart covering half of their bodies.
Then the next day it was back to the Qantas business lounge for Campbell who enjoyed an omelette breakfast before making her way back to Sydney for more meetings.
All in the day of life as a supermodel.
