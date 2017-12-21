Website gives away over 300 pairs of shoes to customers

If you’ve been lusting after the Puma Suedes for the past few months but just can’t afford them, then keep an eye on your post, because a free pair might be coming your way.

In possibly one of the most festive acts of kindness of the year, The Iconic has revealed that they’re giving away 300 pairs of the navy and white runners.

However, before you jump up from the couch to check your postbox, there is one slight catch.

The runners will only be making their way to customers who had the cult style saved in their wish list on the website.

“We love that our customers are fans of Puma Suedes and saw that many had the famous sneaker style saved in their wish list for Santa to see,” Patrick Schmidt, CEO at The Iconic said in a statement.

“Everyone is on our ‘nice’ list at The Iconic, so we got together with Puma for this special Christmas delivery to say a big thank you to all who have supported Puma and The Iconic in 2017”.

The classic runners cost $110 on the website and come in a range of different colours, including blue and white and plain white.

Customers with Puma Suedes saved in their wish list can expect to receive their early Christmas present over the next few days.

