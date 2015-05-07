1 / 9

The Eiffel Tower

Paris is without a doubt one of the most romantic places on earth, and the Eiffel Tower is one of its most romantic landmarks. But the sad truth is that the top of the tower is absolutely packed with tourists jostling for the best photo opportunity almost all of the time.< br> A pro tip is to propose in the park below the tower about five minutes before the hour after dark. That way you can time the big “YES” to the dazzling Eiffel light show. Buy a pre-timed ticket to the tower for afterwards so you can zip right up to the top to enjoy a class of champagne.

The most overrated destination proposal spots

There are few major life moments more memorable than the day you get engaged. For that reason, you want your proposal to be somewhere special, somewhere memorable, somewhere that looks great in pictures.

So we can’t blame people for wanting to pop the question in a popular tourist destination. Getting down on one knee on top of the Eiffel Tower may seem wildly romantic in theory, but the reality is something quite different. Here at Yahoo Travel, we love love! We don’t necessarily want to discourage any of you from getting engaged exactly where you want. Our team of experienced travel editors just wants to give you the full scoop on what it is really like to get engaged in some of these locales.