The world's best croissant is in our own backyard





The New York Times made a big call earlier this week, claiming Melbourne’s Lune croissants in Fitzroy “may be the finest you will find anywhere in the world.”

The article published in the T Magazine section by Oliver Strand puts Kate Reid’s pastries on a pedestal, describing her buttery creations as “ethereal and “exceptionally flaky.”

Reid and her brother Cameron are the hands behind the Lune Croissanterie, carefully crafting about 3000 pastries a week, from Thursday to Sunday.

Reid can attribute her precision in the kitchen to her aerospace engineering degree, and years working for a Formula One racing team, as well as her time spent apprenticing at the famed Paris boulangerie Du Pain et des Idees.

At Lune’s original Elwood location, you’d have to camp out before sunrise to score one of her mouth-watering pastries, but now having moved to Fitzroy, you’re safe to leisurely arrive by noon.

Strand describes her new bakehouse, a climate-controlled glass cube inside a brick warehouse, as looking something “straight out of a James Bond film.”

Reid has made a name for herself, baking unorthodox delights such as the MP3, baked with pulled pork, queso fresco, manchego and chipotle tomato jam, and topped with a pickled pepper.

